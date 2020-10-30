ALBANY — Cases of the coronavirus have climbed enough in New York over the last week that the state has now met the threshold officials set for inclusion on its own quarantine list.
If New York were another state, travelers would have to quarantine after arriving here.
The state has averaged more than 10 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days as of today. That’s based on the Census Bureau’s 2019 estimate of the state’s population.
It’s the first time New York crossed the case threshold since much earlier in the pandemic.
In June, New York began requiring 14-day self-quarantines for travelers from any state with a positive coronavirus testing rate higher than 10 cases per 100,000 residents or with an overall positive test rate of 10% or higher, both based on seven-day rolling averages.
Despite the rise in cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said New York’s numbers remain encouraging compared to many other states, which have much higher positive test rates and cases per 100,000 residents.
“Our rate defies the nation and it defies our neighbors and it takes a lot of effort,” Cuomo said Friday. “And I just hope we stay there.”
New York’s positive test rate has not seen as large an uptick as the state has dramatically increased the overall number of tests it is conducting.
The state now routinely performs over 110,000 tests a day. The number was rarely over 100,000 during the summer.
The statewide positive rate was 1.53% on Thursday, up slightly from 1.48% the day before. The rate averaged 1.4% over the last seven days.
In Western New York, the positivity rate for testing on Thursday was 2.3%, down slightly from the day before. Only the Finger Lakes and Central New York regions had higher positivity rates Thursday.
New York reported another 12 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 25,804.
Hospitalizations due to the virus in New York have more than doubled since the start of September and totaled 1,085 on Thursday, unchanged from the day before. That number remains far below the peak of more than 18,000 people in hospitals on several days in April.
A total of 243 people in New York were in intensive care units with the virus Thursday, up six, and 116 people were intubated.
CUOMO ALSO SAID he was briefed Friday by the White House coronavirus task force about the Trump administration’s vaccination plan, which the governor called “deeply flawed.”
President Trump’s plan to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine will rely on private-sector pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens and leave little funding for states, Cuomo said.
“It could take one year to vaccinate the population using only a private-sector network,” the governor said. "This country can’t afford to take one year to do vaccinations.”