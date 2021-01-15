WASHINGTON (TNS) — President-elect Joe Biden has agreed to increase the federal government's reimbursement of states and local governments for COVID-19-related costs, a change that will result in an additional $2 billion for New York.
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer said Thursday that Biden is expected to direct the Federal Emergency Management Agency to increase its reimbursement rate for state, territory and local government emergency coronavirus costs from 75% to 100%. He is also expected to ask Congress for an additional $30 billion for FEMA to cover the reimbursement, as part of coronavirus legislation that Democrats are now crafting.
Schumer, D-N.Y., who will soon become the Senate majority leader, has repeatedly advocated for more federal reimbursement of states' coronavirus costs since the pandemic began, including pressing President Donald Trump for the change. He discussed the matter with Biden who agreed to increase the reimbursement rate, he said.
"President-elect Biden is laser-focused on America's economic recovery, and this recovery begins with tackling the costs states and local governments have incurred in managing the pandemic," Schumer said. "For New York, the costs have been huge and will take years to overcome entirely, but achieving my goal of 100 percent FEMA cost share to New York will mean a sigh of relief for all New Yorkers because these critical dollars will help protect essential services and workers while we deal with badly burdened budgets that have been gut-punched by COVID."
States, territories and local governments have paid to construct temporary hospitals, buy personal protective equipment, cover overtime for public health workers, and other costs, many of which can be reimbursed by FEMA during declared emergencies.
States have time to submit expenses to reimbursement so an exact total for how much New York has spent on these items is not known, but Schumer's office estimated the total was near $8 billion, based on conversations with state and city officials, resulting in about $2 billion in savings when the FEMA reimbursement rate is increased.
December's coronavirus relief legislation signed into law by Trump included more funding for FEMA to reimburse such states costs, but did not give state and local governments direct aid to help them counter lost revenues. Democrats are continuing to press for direct state and local aid in their next legislative effort.
Biden, who will be inaugurated Wednesday, is also expected to announce his support for legislation awarding billions more to vaccine distribution efforts, another round of stimulus payments and enhanced employment insurance through September, the Washington Post reported.
Schumer said this week more coronavirus relief will be the first legislation the Senate will pass under his leadership.
