ALBANY (TNS) — The wildland fire in Minnewaska State Park Preserve in the state's Mid-Hudson region has been contained after eight days, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday.

More than 200 firefighters, bulldozer operators, pilots, and other professional staff and volunteers had been battling the Hudson Valley fire, which began Aug. 27 after a suspected lightning strike and spread over more than 140 acres of parkland, Hochul said in a news release.

