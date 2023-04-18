As warmer weather becomes more prevalent, the year’s construction season is ready to kick off.
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office reported Monday that the state will commemorate National Work Zone Awareness Week this week. The theme for 2023 is, “You play a role in work zone safety. Work with us!”
As part of the program, an Automated Work Zone Speed Monitoring Pilot Program to help enforce speed limits in highway construction and maintenance work zones launched Monday, a joint initiative between the state Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority that builds upon ongoing efforts to better protect highway workers. A total of 30 speed violation monitoring systems that rely on radar technology will be positioned in active work zones along New York state highways — 20 on NYSDOT maintained roads and 10 on the New York State Thruway.
“This new pilot program will be instrumental in encouraging safe driving habits in highway work zones and protecting the lives of those who help maintain a safe and reliable highway system,” Hochul said in a press statement Monday.
A New York State Police crackdown is also kicking off this week as part of Operation Hardhat. Troopers will dress as highway workers in active work zones through October. In 2022, 3,062 tickets were issued during Operation Hardhat details, up from the 2,336 tickets issued in 2021.
“As we officially kick off construction season in New York as well as National Work Zone Awareness Week, I thank highway workers across the state who put their lives on the line to maintain and enhance the roads that we all rely on every day,” Hochul said.
SEVERAL STATE highway projects are planned in Cattaraugus County this summer. Upcoming state highway projects in the area include:
- A $13.16 million contract was awarded in January to resurface U.S. Route 219 from a mile south of the Seneca Nation of Indians territory to Interstate 86, as well as Route 954T from I-86 to Route 417. Guide rail replacements and drainage repairs will also be made. Bridge repairs to the 219 bridge over the Allegheny River will include deck, joint, bearing, steel beam ends, fascia, and substructure repairs. The project is expected to be substantially complete by Aug. 31, 2024.
- A $1.87 million contract was awarded in January to replace the 219 bridge over Nichols Creek in Limestone. The project is expected to be substantially complete by Oct. 31, 2024.
- A $2.7 million contract was awarded Friday to replace and maintain two bridges on I-86 in the town of Randolph. Work is expected to be substantially completed by Nov. 30.
Officials reported other smaller projects, such as culvert work and bridge repainting, will also be worked on this year.
Information on roads — including construction, weather conditions, and traffic speeds — may be found at 511ny.org.