CUBA — The Cuba Cultural Center will be the host of one of 17 new #VaxforKids pop-up vaccination sites announced by the governor to increase vaccination rates among children and adolescents.
Free vaccines — both the Pfizer-BioNTech (12+) and Moderna — for children ages 12 and older will be available noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Palmer Opera House, 12 W. Main St.
To register, go online to: https://bit.ly/3zbamTW
Parents/guardians are asked to review the available time slots and click on the button to sign up. They will be directed to a new page to complete registration. If children have already received vaccinations, they are to bring their vaccine card.
Children will be screened and a consent form will have to be completed in order to receive vaccination. The screening/consent forms can be found at the previously listed link and downloaded for printing.
Organizers said appointments will go more smoothly if forms are filled out and signed prior to coming to the Opera House.
On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a total of 80 sites will be established over a six-week period statewide. The new sites support the state’s goal of ensuring New York children get vaccinated and keep up with all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses.
“Vaccinating our children — and ensuring they stay up-to-date with all recommended vaccine doses — means they will have the best protection possible against COVID-19,” Hochul said Friday. “That’s why the best pediatricians across our nation and within our state recommend children 5 and older get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
More than 1.5 million children ages 5-17 in New York state have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the governor’s office reported. As of Jan. 19, 34.5% of children 5-11 and 74.4% of adolescents 12-17 have received at least one dose and 24.2% of children 5-11 and 66.2% of adolescents 12-17 have completed their initial vaccine series.
Dr. Mary Bassett, confirmed this week as the state’s health commissioner, said vaccines have been the “backbone” of pediatric care for decades.
“That’s why it’s imperative that all eligible children get vaccinated against COVID-19 and keep up with all recommended vaccine doses,” she said in the governor’s press release. “Like adults, children of all ages are at risk of severe disease and need maximum protection against the virus and as new variants circulate.”
Bassett said the vaccines are “safe, effective and free — and I urge parents and guardians to visit our #VaxforKids sites to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible.”
Other Western New York pop-up sites for child and adolescent vaccinations were announced in Niagara County on Friday. More pop-up sites will be announced by the governor’s office in the coming weeks.