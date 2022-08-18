Gov. Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul announces the $150 million expansion of the state’s Tuition Assistance Program, which will now provide TAP to about 75,000 part-time college students.

 Don Pollard/Office of the Governor

New York’s college Tuition Assistance Program is growing to include part-time students, expanding the financial support to an estimated 75,000 additional people, Gov. Hochul announced Thursday.

The decades-old tuition assistance program provides financial help to New York residents who attend college in-state, full time, but has never been open to the tens of thousands of part-time scholars who are often balancing work or other responsibilities.

