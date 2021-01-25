ALBANY (TNS) — For the state’s tourism industry, 2019 was a very good year. But 2020, not so much.
Travel demand dropped nearly by half, costing hundreds of thousands of jobs, members of the state’s Tourism Advisory Council were told during their quarterly meeting on Monday.
”Nearly 200,000 industry workers as of November were still active beneficiaries of unemployment insurance,” said Ross Levi, executive director of the New York State Division of Tourism. But, he said, there was “reason to be hopeful” about the outlook for the rest of 2021.
A recent survey, he said, found that 92% of respondents said they “missed travel very much or somewhat,” Levi said. And 86% said they hoped to take a trip within the next six months.
”There’s a lot of pent-up demand,” said Eric Gertler, president CEO and commissioner of Empire State Development, New York’s economic development arm. “When travel does come back, New York state remains a top destination,” he said, citing survey results that found 85% of respondents would consider a New York vacation, the highest figure in the Northeast.
Before the pandemic, which saw states and countries closing their borders, tourism had been thriving in New York.
The state hosted 264 million visitors in 2019, said Levi, with an economic impact of $117 billion, up $2.8 billion from the previous year. It also supported 959,000 jobs, making the sector the third largest employer in the state.
And while many venues have had to temporarily close or curtail operations, the state’s outdoor venues have continued to be popular. Ski areas, for example, are approaching their Covid-19 capacity limits on weekends. And Levi said 575,000 overnight stays are already booked for 2021 at the state’s campgrounds.
Still, much depends on the progress made in stopping the spread of Covid-19. The worldwide number of cases topped 99 million, with 25 million of those in the United States. The U.S. death toll, meanwhile, was approaching 420,000.
Americade, the popular early-summer multi-day motorcycle rally held each year in Lake George, has been pushed back to September. Last year, it also was delayed, and then ultimately canceled.
And it was unclear whether outdoor venues would be able to open to the public.
Tori Barnes of the U.S. Travel Association described what the federal government was doing to support tourism businesses hit by the pandemic and said the association was seeking to restart international travel with a “science-driven, risk-based approach.”
Barnes also said the association was calling for “historic investments,” in all modes of travel, including airports, highways, passenger rail and public transit.
Still, officials don’t expect the industry to return to normal anytime soon.
”There’s no doubt it’s going to be another challenging year,” said Levi.