ALBANY — State lawmakers on Wednesday approved legislation that will allow people facing traffic fines to keep their driver’s licenses while paying off their debts.
The legislation creates a payment plan for people facing traffic fines, tickets and fees. It also ends license suspensions for people who miss court appearances related to traffic tickets.
The goal is to provide people who owe money a way to get to work or court, Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter, D-Syracuse, has said. That way, they can start paying off their debts instead of watching the system pile on more fines and fees, she has said.
“Without their driver’s license, many New Yorkers are unable to go to work, pick up groceries or receive the medical treatment they need, and revoking this resource is especially dangerous during a pandemic,” Hunter said.
Speaker Carl Heastie said, “For many New Yorkers, especially those in rural areas with limited public transportation options, the ability to get to and from work is dependent on the ability to drive."
Under the new law, drivers fined for traffic violations would be allowed to pay monthly installments of no more than 2% of their net monthly income or $10 per month, whichever is greater. The bill would also allow judges to reduce or waive the mandatory surcharges and fees.
The current system disproportionately hurts poor people, a study by the the Driven by Justice Coalition, a coalition of criminal justice advocates, found last year.
The bill now goes to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's desk for signing.
GOP REBUFFED ON POLICE PROTECTION
Senate Democrats on Wednesday unanimously rejected a Senate Republican Conference amendment to protect law enforcement officers who they say face increased attacks and animosity while on duty.
The "Protect Those Who Protect Us" package, endorsed by the New York State Sheriff’s Association, would increase penalties on existing crimes against law enforcement officers, as well as establish new categories of crimes stemming from attacks on police.
The GOP senators, Sen. George Borrello of Chautauqua County among them, had argued the legislation is needed, pointing to the recent attack in New York City on the NYPD’s highest-ranking officer, Chief Terence Monahan, and other officers as they protected a pro-police rally on the Brooklyn Bridge.
The suspect — a person was shown on video striking Monahan with a cane — was released without bail, the senators pointed out.
“Never before has it been more dangerous to be a police officer in New York state," said Borrello, whose Senate district includes Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. "The combination of disastrous bail 'reform' and the escalation of anti-police protests and violence has only heightened the risks of an already perilous profession."
The senator said Democrats "have only fanned the flames" by siding with protestors and "caving to outrageous demands to defund the police."