ALBANY (TNS) — The state Department of Motor Vehicles will allow New York driving schools to run pre-license classes remotely.
The DMV has restarted a number of services in recent weeks, but the five-hour course required for first-time drivers was not among them.
Driving schools are allowed to run the course via distance learning technologies like Zoom, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday during a conference call with reporters. It’ll allow high school students and other first-time drivers to once again take their first steps toward licenses.
Road tests in the state had restarted previously. The DMV largely shut down for weeks earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A Cuomo aide first discussed the possibility that the pre-license course could be offered online over the weekend.
