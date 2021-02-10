ALBANY — New York’s sports arenas and large concert venues can reopen later this month with COVID testing, capacity limits and other protocols in place, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.
Venues that seat over 10,000 people will be permitted to open with a 10% capacity limit and all attendees will be required to test negative for coronavirus within 72 hours prior to the event.
Cuomo said Wednesday's announcement builds off of the Buffalo Bills pilot program in which the team had 6,700 fans in attendance for its home playoff games in January. Mobility data firm Camber Systems found those games did not lead to a rise in COVID cases.
Venues must follow similar guidelines, including Department of Health approval, capacity limitations, testing requirements, mandatory face coverings, temperature checks and assigned, socially distanced seating.
The state has already granted approval for a Feb. 23 game between the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the governor said.
“The testing is the key,” Cuomo said. "This hits the balance of safe reopening.”
Meanwhile, a federal judge upheld Cuomo’s COVID curfew for bars and restaurants, ruling the 10 p.m. closing time is a matter of public safety.
The New York Daily News reported that U.S. District Court Judge Paul Crotty denied a preliminary injunction to lift the order less than a week after an Upstate judge allowed more than 90 restaurants in Erie and Monroe counties to remain open later.
The state is appealing that decision and the restaurants must again comply with the curfew after a state Appellate Court judge rescinded the temporary restraining order, issued Friday, that permitted them to serve customers past 10 p.m.
Restaurant owners have repeatedly asked Cuomo to lift the curfew, arguing that they are losing business and already suffering severe losses due to the pandemic.
Crotty determined that the governor is within his rights to issue restrictions in order to “preserve the public health,” according to court papers.
“He was entitled to take these measures pursuant to the police powers delegated to the legislative and executive branches,” the Southern District judge wrote in his ruling.Cuomo mandated gyms, bars and restaurants shutter at 10 p.m. back in November as the state saw COVID cases and hospitalizations rise amid a holiday surge in infections.
He has so far refused to back down despite pleas from restaurateurs and business owners, despite neighboring states such as New Jersey and Connecticut lifting similar mandates.
Indoor dining is still slated to return to the city this weekend, beginning Friday at 25% capacity.
But the governor has repeatedly warned against restaurants hosting late-night revelry, arguing that alcohol-fueled gatherings will only lead to trouble and increased infections.\