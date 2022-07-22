ALBANY (TNS) — Some 32,000 state employees and other public sector workers received a nice surprise in this year's budget that many may not even know about.
Lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul, in the 2022-23 state budget, rolled back a Cuomo-era pension reform that required employees in Tier V and VI of the state pension system to work for 10 years before being vested, or eligible to get full lifetime pension benefits.
When vested, a person gets all of the retirement benefits they have earned. If he or she leaves prior to the vesting period, they would not get those benefits, or pension checks.
The change in this year's budget applies to members of the state's employee retirement system as well as to uniformed police and firefighters who have their own retirement system.
As of the end of March 2021, there were 126,146 pension system members who had more than five years of service credits or less than 10.
Of those, 32,389 are over age 55 and therefore eligible to file for a retirement benefit. Before this most recent change, they would have had to log 10 years on the job before becoming vested, or eligible for a lifetime public pension.
Those who leave at age 62 and 63 years, respectively for Tiers V and VI, get their full pension amount while those who retire at 55 or before turning 62 get a reduced amount.
It wasn't immediately known how many of the eligible Tier V and VI people were still working for the state or had already left their jobs.
Active public employees and retirees fall into any one of six tiers, or groupings based on their hiring dates. The first tier is for those who started work prior to July 1, 1973.
Over the years, some of the newer tiers became less generous regarding benefits as the state budget grew.
The switch from five to 10 years for vesting was a major change for those in Tier V and VI, who started work after Jan. 1, 2010, and April 1, 2012, respectively.
The change was a key component of several reforms that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo made to try and contain the state's growing public sector pension expenses.
At the time, he said it would save taxpayers billions of dollars in future years.
But public sector unions, who fiercely opposed the change, had been lobbying to bring back the five-year vesting. This year they achieved their goal.
"The enacted $220 billion New York State Fiscal Year 2023 budget contains much good news," stated a recent newsletter about the change from the state Civil Service Employees Association union, or CSEA, which touted the rollback.
They said it was the "First positive pension reform in more than 20 years," noting that union members had bombarded lawmakers with emails and phone calls urging the rollback.
"Political action pays off when making sure our budgetary priorities are addressed by Albany's decision-makers," CSEA said of the change.
Tax and spending watchdogs, though, saw the rollback as a fiscal setback for taxpayers.
"It's the type of cost that has a longer tail," said Patrick Orecki, director of state studies at the Citizens Budget Commission.
"It's disturbing that she signed this," E.J. McMahon, founding senior fellow of the fiscally conservative Empire Center, said of Hochul.
His organization found that the 10-year vesting, along with other changes Cuomo pushed through, saved the state and local governments outside of New York City more than $1 billion in 2021.
Public sector unions such as CSEA and the Public Employees Federation, or PEF, did inform members of the changes, through their newsletters and internal publications.
But once someone retires they are no longer active union members and may not be following those news channels.
Brickman was a member of both CSEA and PEF during his state career.
Notification or not, CSEA and PEF in coming years and legislative sessions will be pushing for more rollbacks of other pension changes made a decade ago.
"There's more work to be done," CSEA President Mary Sullivan said back in May when the vesting change was announced to members.
An earlier version of this story said employees with more than five or less than 10 years of service were in Tiers V and VI but they could be members of other tiers as well. The numbers were as of March 31, 2021.
