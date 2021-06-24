DEPOSIT (AP) — A New York state trooper was shot in the arm while responding to a reported domestic dispute in Delaware County near the Pennsylvania line, police said Thursday.
Trooper Ryan Thorp was shot shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday in the town of Deposit. The three-year veteran of the force underwent surgery overnight at a local hospital and was in stable condition, state police said in a news release.
Scott A. Mawhiney, 44, was arraigned Thursday on a first-degree attempted murder charge and was jailed without bail, according to police.
It was the second time this month that a trooper was shot in the largely rural area east of Binghamton. A trooper was hospitalized after being shot near her hip on the night of June 9 while working with sheriff’s deputies checking on the welfare of a person in Colesville.