OLEAN — The deadline for New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program applications is Friday at 9 p.m., according to the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services.
Individuals will not be able to submit applications, or complete applications that have been started but not submitted, after Friday. Applications submitted before the application portal closes will continue to be processed in the order received.
The New York State Office of Temporary Disability Assistance is currently reviewing and processing eligible ERAP applications submitted through Oct. 31, 2022. Additional applications are expected to be reviewed and processed in the future as funds become available.
After the portal closes to new applications, tenants and landlords may continue to upload required documentation for pending submitted applications.
Contact the Department of Social Services with any questions at (716) 701-8065.