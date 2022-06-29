A state record smallmouth bass weighing more than 8 pounds was reeled in from Cayuga Lake earlier this month.
Thomas Russell Jr. of Albion caught the 8-pound, 6-ounce smallmouth on June 15, the first day of bass season in New York, on the lake in Seneca County. Russell’s bass surpassed the previous record by 2 ounces, a tie between fish caught on Lake Erie in 1995 and in the St. Lawrence River in 2016.
Russell submitted details of his winning catch as part of the state Department of Environmental Conservation's Angler Achievement Awards Program, which keeps track of state record fish. Through this program, anglers can enter freshwater fish that meet specific qualifying criteria and receive official recognition of their catch and an embroidered patch commemorating their achievement.
The three categories that make up the program are: Catch and Release, Annual Award and State Record.
“Smallmouth bass are one of New York’s most popular freshwater sportfish and it’s exciting to share the great news of Mr. Russell’s record-breaking catch,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “New York’s Finger Lakes are truly an angler’s paradise, providing exceptional fishing opportunities for a variety of sportfish.”
Pound for pound, smallmouth bass are considered one of the hardest-fighting freshwater fish in New York. When hooked, they will often leap acrobatically out of the water, making them a highly desirable sportfish for anglers to target. They can be found across the state in cooler lakes, rivers and creeks in rocky/gravelly areas.
This is the second state record set this year. On May 8, the state record for channel catfish was broken when Bailey Williams of Watertown reeled in a 35-pound, 12-ounce channel cat from the Black River in Jefferson County.