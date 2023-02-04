New York State Police are warning the public about a recent increase in scams.
In the early weeks of 2023, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Western New York is seeing an increase of high-volume scams that include a few of the following different scenarios:
• The caller claimed to be a family member and has an illness or was arrested. This caller will put urgency on helping them and to not contact other family members.
• The caller claims to be a law enforcement official with a family member under arrest demanding bail or funds for them.
• The caller claims to be law enforcement saying your Social Security number or bank accounts have been “compromised.” The caller will ask for important information to “verify” the identity of the person they are calling, getting the victim’s information including SSN and bank account numbers.
• Emails or texts with an URGENT message stating your Social Security number, bank account, cable provider, Apple account, Amazon account or Netflix account has been “compromised” and need immediate attention.
Remember that police agencies do not contact families for bail money. Police agencies do not ask for money to fix SSNs or bank account information. Police agencies do not send text messages asking for account information as part of an investigation.
The caller in most scenarios will advise the victim to get a specific amount of money in multiple ways including:
• Purchasing gift cards from popular stores such as Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes, Target and other big retail stores and then reading over the phone to the caller or sending the bar code on the back of the gift card to the caller. These gift card increments could be anywhere from $50 to $500.
• Sending cash by mail in a box packaged a certain way the caller will explain, usually wrapped in tinfoil or heavily taped package.
• Purchasing Bitcoin or Cryptocurrency with a QR code provided by the caller.
If you receive a call you believe to be a scam, be sure to:
• RESIST the urge to act immediately – No matter how dramatic the story is.
• VERIFY the caller’s identity – Ask questions that a stranger couldn’t answer. Check with a family member to see if the information is true.
• DO NOT send cash, gift cards or money transfers – Once the scammer gets the money, it’s gone.
• DO NOT give your personal banking account information by email or over the phone or log into bank accounts as directed by the caller.
If you have parents or elderly family members, take the time to explain these scams to them.
According to New York State Police data, it is estimated that over $1 million has been exchanged from the victims in state police cases in 2021.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation are continuing to work on these cases, but most times the suspects are out of the country and, due to the complexity of the cases, victims will not get back the money they sent.