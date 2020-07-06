ALBANY — The state Department of Environmental Conservation has re-opened campground reservations.
Campers can reserve spots at DEC campgrounds from Friday, July 10, and beyond.
Walk-ins, however, are still not accepted due to coronavirus restrictions.
The state campgrounds had opened late due to those restrictions, and until Monday’s announcement, only those who had previously made reservations could stay at the facilities.
Due to the expected volume of calls, DEC is asking campers to make reservations on-line at https://newyorkstateparks.reserveamerica.com/.