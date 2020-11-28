Area unemployment rates rose slightly in October, the state Department of Labor reported this week.
In Cattaraugus County, unemployment rose by 0.4% to 6.2% in October. The rate was about 50% higher than the rate in October 2019, but down from the peak of 17.6% in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number of employed fell from 30,900 to 30,400 between September and October, while the number of unemployed rose from 1,900 to 2,000 in the same time period.
Allegany County saw unemployment rise by 0.5% to 5.7% in October. By comparison, the rate in October 2019 was 4.6%, while the rate peaked due to the pandemic in April, with a 13.2% rate reported.
The number of employed dropped from 17,800 to 17,600 between September and October, while the number of unemployed rose from 1,000 to 1,100 in the same time period.
ACROSS THE STATE and region, rate changes were mixed.
Western New York’s unemployment rate also rose, from 6.5% in September to 6.8% in October. The rate peaked at 18.7% in April. By comparison, the rate in October 20919 was 4.1%.
The number of employed dropped from 597,500 to 588,400 between September and October, while the number of unemployed rose from 41,100 to 43,300 in the same time period.
Western New York includes Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Eire and Niagara counties.
Statewide, unemployment dipped slightly, from 9.3% in September to 9.2% in October. The rate peaked at 16% in July due to continuing closures in the New York City area.
New York City saw unemployment decrease from 13.8% to 13.1% in October, down from a peak of 20.4% in June. The balance of the state saw unemployment increase from 6.1% to 6.3%.
The highest county rate was 17.5%, reported in Bronx County. Outside of New York City, the highest rate was reported in Westchester and Chautauqua counties, at 7%. The lowest rate was reported in Hamilton County, at 4.4%. Seven counties reported rates under 5%.
The state’s seasonally adjusted private sector jobs increased over the month by 45,600, or 0.6%, to 7.34 million in October.
The DOL reported that the number of private sector jobs in New York State is based on a payroll survey of 18,000 New York employers, which is conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The national rate was 6.6%, down from September’s 7.9% rate. The rate in October 2019 was 3.3%.