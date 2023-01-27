BLEECKER (TNS) — A snowmobiler died after his sled went through the ice on a Mohawk Valley lake Thursday, Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino reported.
Giardino identified the snowmobiler who died in Peck Lake as Todd Wheaton, who was in his early 40s and from Fulton County.
Divers recovered Wheaton's body at about 5 a.m. Friday morning, Giardino said.
The incident happened before 9 p.m. Thursday as three friends were snowmobiling on the lake, the sheriff said.
Ice on the lake was generally about 11 inches thick, but the snowmobilers approached a stream with running and even open water. They spotted it, but not in time to prevent two of the snowmobiles from breaking through, Giardino said.
The third snowmobiler was able to help one snowmobiler out. The two then attempted to help Wheaton, but the ice kept breaking as they moved toward him, Giardino said.
The two ultimately went for help, Giardino said.
Fire departments, EMS and the Department of Environmental Conservation all responded. They found both sleds and gear.
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Department dive team then arrived and found Wheaton's body Friday morning, Giardiano said.