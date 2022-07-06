The New York State Sheriff’s Association doesn’t think much of the state’s new handgun licensing requirements approved last week in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning New York’s concealed-carry procedure.
The new law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul makes conceal carry in sensitive locations a crime. The law has a “default” no concealed carry of firearms unless private property owners and businesses expressly allow a person to possess a firearm on their property.
The law also establishes new eligibility requirements and expands disqualifying criteria for those seeking concealed carry permits.
It strictly regulates concealed carry weapons while staying within the confines of the NYSRPA vs. Bruen decision of the Supreme Court.
Contacted by the Olean Times Herald, Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy Whicomb said he fully supports the Sheriff’s Association’s remarks.
“Once again, the New York State Legislature has seen fit to pass sweeping new criminal justice laws that affect the rights of millions of New York citizens, and which impose burdensome new duties on local government officials, without any consultation with the people who will be responsible for carrying out the provisions of those new laws,” a press release from the Sheriff’s Association states.
“This has become a habit with the Legislature and has resulted in other criminal justice disasters such as New York’s so-called Bail Reform Law,” the release adds.
“Some action by the Legislature was necessary to fill the firearms licensing vacuum created when the Supreme Court struck down New York’s unconstitutional restrictions on our citizens’ right to keep and bear arms. But it did not need to be thoughtless, reactionary action, just to make a political statement.”
The statement points out the new firearms law language was released on Friday morning and was signed into law that afternoon.
“A parliamentary ruse was used to circumvent the requirement in our State Constitution that Legislators — and the public — must have three days to study and discuss proposed legislation before it can be taken up for a vote,” the statement says.
“The Legislature’s leadership claimed, and the Governor agreed, that it was a ‘necessity’ to pass the Bill immediately, without waiting the Constitutionally required three days, even though the law would not take effect for two full months.”
The Sheriff’s Association said, “Consequently, law enforcement agencies and the courts, which bear most of the responsibility for implementing the new licensing laws, were deprived of any opportunity to point out to Legislators the burdensome, costly, and unworkable nature of many of the new laws’ provisions.”
The Sheriff’s Association also called into question the constitutionality of the new law. “Our citizens, whose rights are once again being circumscribed, probably again in unconstitutional ways, had no opportunity to communicate their concerns to their legislative representatives.”
The statement said, “We do not support punitive licensing requirements that aim only to restrain and punish law-abiding citizens who wish to exercise their Second Amendment rights.
“If we had been consulted before passage of these laws, we could have helped the Legislators discern the difference between those two things, and the result would have been better, more workable licensing provisions that respect the rights of our law-abiding citizens and punish the lawbreakers.”