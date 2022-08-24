President Biden

President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday as Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona looks on after Biden announced a federal student loan relief plan.

 Abaca Press/TNS

New York's two U.S. senators said Wednesday that President Joe Biden's plan to cancel $10,000 or more in student debt for millions is further proof that Democrats are working to help Americans make ends meet.

“With the flick of a pen, President Biden has taken a giant step forward in addressing the student debt crisis by cancelling significant amounts of student debt for millions of borrowers," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social