New York's two U.S. senators said Wednesday that President Joe Biden's plan to cancel $10,000 or more in student debt for millions is further proof that Democrats are working to help Americans make ends meet.
“With the flick of a pen, President Biden has taken a giant step forward in addressing the student debt crisis by cancelling significant amounts of student debt for millions of borrowers," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.
Biden announced detailed plans to deliver on a campaign promise to provide the $10,000 in student debt cancellation — and up to $10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need. The Associated Press reported the president also announced measures to lower the burden of repayment for their remaining federal student debt.
Borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness, Biden said. For those who also receive Pell Grants, which are reserved for undergraduates with the most significant financial need, the federal government would cancel up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt.
"The positive impacts of this move will be felt by families across New York and the nation, particularly in minority communities, and is the single most effective action that the president can take on his own to help working families and the economy," Schumer, a Democrat, said.
Schumer said no president or session of Congress has done more to relieve the burden of student debt on Americans.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand added, “Democrats have been delivering for middle-class families struggling with inflation in this economy, and today, President Biden is delivering yet again in alleviating at least $10,000 in student loan debt for those who need the relief most."
She said the policy is "supported by a bipartisan majority of Americans and will help create jobs, increase home ownership and spur new small businesses.”
Biden also extended a pause on all federal student loan payments for what he said was the last time through the end of 2022.
If his plan survives legal challenges, it could offer a windfall to many in the run-up to this fall's midterm elections, AP reported. More than 43 million people have federal student debt, with an average balance of $37,667, according to federal data. Nearly a third of borrowers owe less than $10,000, and about half owe less than $20,000.
The White House estimates that Biden's announcement would erase the federal student debt of about 20 million people.
"All this means, people can start to finally crawl out from under that mountain of debt," Biden said. "To get on top of their rent and utilities. To finally think about buying a home or starting a family or starting a business.”
Biden, who campaigned on the promise that he would do something about student debt, was under pressure from liberal Democrats to deliver, while Republicans have questioned the fairness of providing loan forgiveness when many working Americans never attended college — and may who did paid their tuition or paid off their loans.
The White House said no one in the top 5% of incomes would see any loan relief.
Nevertheless, Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., charged that inflation is crushing working families, yet the Biden administration's answer is to give away even more government money to graduates of elite universities who already are making higher salaries.
"Democrats are literally using working Americans’ money to try to buy themselves some enthusiasm from their political base," he said.
The extension of the pandemic-era payment freeze also comes days before millions of Americans were to find out when their next student loan bills would be due. The current pause was to end Aug. 31.
AP reported that current students would be eligible for relief only if their loans were originated before July 1, 2022. Biden is also proposing capping the amount that borrowers must pay monthly on undergraduate loans at 5% of their earnings, down from 10% previously. The Education Department is to post a proposed rule to that effect, which would also cover the unpaid monthly interest for borrowers who remain current with their monthly payments — even when the payments are $0 because their incomes are low.
The Biden administration plan would also raise the income floor for repayments, meaning no one earning below 225% of the federal poverty level would need to make monthly payments.
Biden’s plan builds on $32 billion in targeted student debt forgiveness his administration has enacted for certain groups of borrowers. Much of that went to borrowers who say they were defrauded by for-profit colleges.
The Student Assembly of the State University of New York issued a statement Wednesday saying Biden's move makes higher education more accessible.
"Investment in higher education is an important step in investing in the future of our state," the Assembly stated. "We are glad to see emphasis placed upon leveling the playing field for those seeking quality public education in our state."