ALBANY (TNS) — The state Senate is planning to pass a package of bills Monday designed to address gaps between the health care outcomes for white people and for Black people in New York.
The package includes nine measures. They include mandating "cultural awareness and competence" for health care workers; creating programs where doctor's offices, hospitals and home care providers would work together; creating a task force to examine health care access disparities and offer new proposals and requiring an examination of the potential for discrimination before renovation or construction of health care facilities.
Two more of the bills have to do with addressing the risk of asthma, particularly among people of color in New York City. One of them, the " Lydia Soto law," would create a dedicated team within the state Department of Health to study asthma risk factors for people of color in New York and would start a statewide public information campaign to educate people about asthma.
"Lydia Soto was a young child from the South Bronx who, like so many, tragically passed away due to asthma complications," said Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, a Westchester County Democrat. "The South Bronx holds some of the highest asthma death rates in the country, disproportionately impacting children, communities of color, and low-income families. We must move with a sense of urgency to address this public health crisis, and the underlying conditions that made so many of our communities susceptible to the worst impacts of COVID."
The final three measures of the package require the evaluation of racial equity in addiction treatment, infant mortality and breastfeeding.
"We will continue to break down the barriers in the healthcare sector that have led to severe implicit biases affecting diagnosis and care. Regardless of zip code, physical ability, gender, or race, everyone deserves equal access to quality treatment within the healthcare system. This legislation will not only alleviate the discriminatory obstacles minority New Yorkers face today, but it will also benefit the health and livelihood of our entire state," said Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.
