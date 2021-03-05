ALBANY — The state Senate has passed legislation establishing the farm-to-food bank program, Nourish NY, as a permanent state program.
State Sen. George Borrello, ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee, said Thursday the measure’s advance marked important progress toward the goal of creating a permanent outlet for farmers to get their goods to food banks throughout the state.
“One of the positive outcomes to emerge from the difficult chapter of the past year has been Nourish NY,” Borrello, a Chautauqua County Republican, said. “This important innovation simultaneously addressed the critical needs of two groups of struggling New Yorkers who were economic casualties of our state’s sudden shutdown.”
Borrello recalled images of needy New Yorkers standing in line at food pantries in order to obtain provisions that would feed their families for a few days. Meanwhile, stories of farmers having to dump milk and abandon crops because of fractured supply chains were the impetus to create a state-initiated, farm-to-food bank system, he said.
“Over the past 11 months, that effort has grown into a vital new channel for moving fresh, nutritious New York farm products to those in need,” he added.
Launched in April with an initial $25 million in state funding, Nourish NY has been administered by the state’s Department of Agriculture and Markets and has distributed food from more than 4,000 farms to over 1.3 million households.
Subsequent allocations of state support have been provided to sustain the initiative as the pandemic and economic recovery continues. Altogether, the program has received $60 million in state support since its inception.
Borrello said, during a discussion with Assembly member Catalina Cruz, D-Queens, on a farm tour, they noted the positive impact of the program on their respective districts — one in rural Western New York and the other in urban Queens.
They agreed to push making the program permanent — “the next natural next step,” Borrello said.
Sen. Michelle Hinchey, a Hudson Valley Democrat and chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, championed the bill as a primary sponsor and has helped lead the measure forward. Borrello said he looks forward to working with both cruz and Hinchey to “get to the finish line” on the bill.
Hinchey said Nourish NY has been “a silver lining in a very dark time,” giving farmers help as their markets were disrupted and providing state-grown, fresh food to families facing extreme food insecurity.
“This program epitomizes the best of New York, showing that we’re strongest when we work together to solve problems across our state, regardless of party or geography,” she said.
Senate Bill 4892 would codify the program in Section 452 of the Agriculture and Markets Law and direct the agency to facilitate the provision of surplus agricultural products to food banks as well as provide technical assistance and information.
The measure would also review the Hunger Prevention Nutrition Assistance Program (HPNAP) and direct Ag & Markets to review and report on the need to establish a grant program for cold storage equipment purchases for food banks.