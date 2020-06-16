ALBANY (TNS) — Two Republicans from Western New York are among those that have raced to become state Senate minority leader, a post that is about to become vacant earlier than anticipated.
Current Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan, R-Suffolk County, said Tuesday he will leave his seat June 28 to take a lobbying position with Northwell Health, the massive Long Island-based health system that is the state’s largest private employer.
Flanagan, 59, had previously said he would not seek reelection in November.
But his surprise announcement Tuesday kicked off the race to succeed him six months early, leading two Republicans to signal their intentions to run.
Sens. Patrick Gallivan, R-Elma, Erie County, and Robert Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, Niagara County, both issued statements saying they were seeking support from their colleagues to become minority leader.
Sen. Andrew Lanza of Staten Island was also making calls seeking support from colleagues, according to the Buffalo News.
Barring a surprise challenge, Ortt, Lanza or Gallivan would become the first Senate Republican from outside Long Island to lead their conference since then-Majority Leader Joseph Bruno of Troy stepped down in 2008.
“I intend to seek the support of my colleagues in the Senate minority conference to serve as their leader as we work to put New York on a better path,” Gallivan said in a statement.
Flanagan oversaw the Senate Republican conference since 2015, a period of precipitous decline for the GOP in Albany that culminated with Republicans losing their hold on the Senate majority at the ballot box in 2018.
In November 2018, he turned back a bid by former Sen. Catharine Young, the Republican from Olean, to replace him. Young was the first woman to chair the powerful Finance Committee in 2016 and served as GOP campaign committee chair since 2013, but she lost those posts after challenging Flanagan.
Young announced her resignation in February 2019 to take the post of director of the New York State Center of Excellence for Food and Agriculture at Cornell AgriTech in Geneva.
The Senate had been the GOP’s last grasp on power in state government, having controlled the chamber for much of the previous century.
Now, Democrats control 40 of the Senate’s 63 seats, a comfortable majority that would be difficult to overturn in a single election cycle. They are led by Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers.
All 63 Senate seats are on the ballot this fall. Nine Senate Republicans, including Flanagan, are not seeking re-election.
In a statement, Ortt said the state needs a “conservative, battle-tested fighter” leading the Senate Republican conference.
“Our country, our state, and our party are worth fighting for,” he said. “I look forward to making the case to my colleagues of how I can lead our conference forward.
At least two other potential candidates to succeed Flanagan — Sens. Fred Akshar of Endwell, Broome County, and Joseph Griffo of Rome — declined to enter the race, with Akshar throwing his support behind Gallivan.
“I am grateful for those who have approached and encouraged me to consider the Minority Leader position,” Griffo said in a statement. “I understand the importance of the role and believe that I have the skill set necessary and have demonstrated the abilities needed to lead the Senate’s Republican Conference. However, after contemplation and reflection, along with family obligations, I have decided that I shall not seek nor accept this leadership position.”
Flanagan, meanwhile, will become Northwell’s vice president of regional government affairs in Suffolk and eastern Nassau counties, according to the health care system.
He is legally barred from lobbying his Senate colleagues for two years.