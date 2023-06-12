Average gasoline prices in New York have fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
Most outlets in Olean remained at just less than $3.70/g for 87 octane.
Prices in New York were 1.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stood nearly $1.36/g lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week and stood at $3.87/g.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to begin the week was $2.96/g at a Native-owned outlet, while the highest was $4.25/g (in New York City), a difference of $1.29/g. Most Seneca-owned stations were in the $3/g to $3.15/g range to begin the week.
The national average price of gasoline rose 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57/g Monday. The national average was up 5.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood nearly $1.47/g lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.68/g, unchanged from last week; Syracuse at $3.64/g, unchanged; and Rochester at $3.72/g, down 0.9 cents.
"We've seen some hefty gas price increases in several states in the Great Lakes and also in Florida," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "These areas saw prices jump up in line with behaviors that see such jumps every couple of weeks."
Exacerbating the routine jumps was government data that showed the third straight week with U.S. gasoline demand over the critical 9 million barrel per day mark, De Haan said, putting upward pressure on average prices in other areas as well.
"With the Fed meeting this week to potentially alter interest rates again, we could see some turbulence in oil markets, potentially impacting states where gas prices were quiet this week," he added, "while the states that saw a big jump last week could see some moderate relief in the week ahead."
De Haan said the good news has continued for average diesel prices, which again fell last week to their lowest since early 2022, "helping to relieve some pressure on hard-hit consumers of diesel."