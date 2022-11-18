ALBANY (AP) — Schools in New York state must stop using Native American references in mascots, team names and logos by the end of the current school year or face penalties including a loss of state aid, the state Department of Education said.

"Arguments that community members support the use of such imagery or that it is 'respectful' to Native Americans are no longer tenable," the department said in the memo, issued Thursday.

