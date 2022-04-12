ALBANY (TNS) — Perhaps spoiling restaurants’ plans to flout the state’s new requirement that a “substantial” food item be sold with takeout orders including alcohol, the State Liquor Authority made clear on Monday that a “handful of lettuce” is insufficient to pass muster.
The mental image amuses: people lining up to grab $12 cocktails in plastic cups, then sticking their hand in a tub of mesclun greens on the way out.
In the first pass at regulating New York’s brand-new law allowing alcohol-to-go, the SLA published guidance on its website on Monday. Over the weekend, as part of the newly passed state budget, New York’s tens of thousands of restaurants and bars licensed to serve alcohol for on-premises consumption may again sell it as part of orders for takeout and delivery.
Although beer has long been permissible for takeout, similar sales of wine and spirits were illegal for years. They were allowed for 15 months during the pandemic under emergency provisions but lapsed in late June, when the state Legislature ended its session without passing a separate law that would have continued the measure.
With the help of strong advocacy from Gov. Kathy Hochul, in the face of opposition from the state’s liquor-store lobby, alcohol-to-go was included in the budget.
According to the law (Part P in the online version), food must be included with takeout alcohol orders. The stipulation is for a “substantial food item.” Trying to prevent a recurrence of the confusion around what minimum quantity of food was acceptable when alcohol-to-go was first allowed in March 2020, which resulted in businesses being scolded for selling $1 orders of “Cuomo chips,” the SLA on Monday advised the following:
Sufficient: full meals, individual entrees, sandwiches, soups, salads, wings, hot dogs.
Insufficient: bag of chips, bowl of nuts or candy, “unreasonably small portion of soup, a serving of canned beans, a handful of lettuce.”
“Obvious efforts to circumvent the law,” the SLA said, including “charging a small extra fee for an alcoholic beverage in lieu of a food item not actually ordered or delivered, will be treated as a violation of the law.”
Restaurants and bars settled into general compliance after the state’s strong crackdown in 2020 on pandemic-related provisions affecting bars and restaurants, including a task force that at times was making thousands of compliance checks per week and issuing steep fines for failure to observe social distancing, not requiring food be ordered with alcohol for on-premises consumption or providing minimal food with alcohol-to-go.
By last spring, it was widely understood by the industry what was expected, and the return of alcohol-to-go with a food requirement will not likely be much of an adjustment, as it is essentially a return to the previous rules.
But what’s new is the second half of Monday’s SLA guidance about permissible quantities.
The new law allows the takeout or delivery of bottled beer, individual cocktails and glasses of wine, served in a container with secure lid or sealed cap. It specifically precludes the sale from bars and restaurants of full bottles of wine and spirits in their original packaging. This stipulation was included as a nod to liquor stores, which had predicted that allowing full-bottle sales would open the door to some restaurants setting up dedicated areas that turned them into de-facto liquor stores.
However, the new law mentions no limits on serving sizes. Some earlier bills specified, for example, that orders were limited to two drinks, either as wine or cocktails, with a maximum number of ounces per drink, for each entree. The lack of portion limits in the budget prompted speculation from some restaurant and bar owners that they could empty an entire bottle of wine into a takeout vessel of the same size and drop it into a bag with food, or even do the same with a liter of Maker’s Mark Bourbon.
The SLA guidance addresses this, saying, “Obvious efforts to circumvent the law, such as transferring the contents of a bottle of wine or liquor to a same or equivalent bottle, will be treated as a violation of the law.”
But is a quart-size martini still OK?
There is a three-year limit on alcohol-to-go, after which it will need to be ended, extended or made permanent.