SYRACUSE (TNS) — Constituents of New York’s 22nd Congressional District can expect some changes next week, a result of the still-undecided congressional race.
There is still no winner in the contest between incumbent Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica, and challenger Claudia Tenney, a Republican from New Hartford. Tenney leads by just 29 ballots of 311,695 cast.
The candidates’ attorneys are meeting this week in court to review about 2,500 contested ballots that will determine who won the election. It promises to be a long and tedious process, as a judge rules on what ballots should be counted and which should be tossed.
Meanwhile, the 117th Congress was to convene for the first time Sunday. There will not be a representative for the 22nd District, which is composed of eight counties in Upstate New York.
So what will happen to Brindisi’s office while the election hangs in the balance?
Brindisi’s staff members will stay, but their jobs will be apolitical. Their work will consist primarily of handling constituent calls and case management, like for a retiree who needs help getting Social Security benefits or a veteran who needs health care help, according to an aide with the House’s Committee on House Administration.
Cheryl Johnson, clerk of the House of Representatives, will direct the staff on those services, but the office won’t play any role in legislation or any of Brindisi’s priorities as a Democrat, the aide said. If an employee at the office resigns, Johnson will hire a replacement, the aide said.
When constituents call the office, the person who answers will no longer greet them with the “office of Anthony Brindisi”; instead, they’ll refer to it as “the 22nd congressional district,” the aide said. Brindisi’s nameplates will be removed and replaced with a seal for the district, the aide said.
A situation like this is not especially uncommon. Similar scenarios occur when a member of Congress dies or resigns, though a replacement tends to be found relatively quickly through a special election, the aide said.
In New York’s 22nd District, however, it’s not clear how long it will take to determine who will take the office. The court process could take weeks, and it could be followed by an appeal or a recount. The 22nd district is the only undetermined election in the country.
Luke Perry, a political science professor at Utica College, has been researching what the vacancy will mean. Even though constituents will still get help on an individual basis, he sees the lack of representation as a tragedy at such a difficult time in the country’s history.
“We have no input in the party caucus on either side, no input on legislation that’s going to be considered. That’s going to be problematic when you have 434 other representatives trying to shape legislation to impact their district,” Perry said. “I think it’s particularly heightened at this moment during the pandemic, with multiple iterations of relief bills, when the main thing that House reps can do is bring relief and assistance both in terms of health and economic assistance.”
Brindisi also serves on three House committees: Agriculture, Armed Services and Veterans Affairs. Perry said it is likely Brindisi would have stayed on those committees if he’d been re-elected, so a vacancy in those committees hurts the district’s many veterans, troops and farmers.
Perry said he hopes the many delays and problems that have arisen in the election and ensuing court battle will spur election reforms that will prevent this type of vacancy from occurring in New York again. Counties were ordered to go back to many of the ballots and review them again because of their failures to follow election law in presenting them for the judge’s review.
“The electoral process that got us to this point is tragic and troublesome,” he said. ”At some point, this election will be resolved and we’ll have a representative. I just hope that the light that’s being shined on problems that need to be fixed doesn’t go away.”
The House of Representatives this week passed a $2 trillion relief bill that made its way into law. It has also passed a bill that would give $2,000 to every American, though the legislation is stalled at the Senate.
Democrats have 222 seats in the House. Republicans have 211 or 212, if you count Iowa’s 2nd District race, which was certified for the Republican but could still face challenges because winner Marianette Miller-Meeks won by just 6 votes.
Brindisi holding onto his office would give the Democrats a majority of 223 seats.
