ALBANY (TNS) — The state Education Department said Thursday it has created a website that is meant to help school systems follow a law which requires them to teach students in kindergarten to eighth grade about child sexual abuse and exploitation prevention.
Materials will help educators help children to develop the awareness, skills, self-confidence to prevent and stop the abuse, as Erin's Law is implemented, according to a press release from Interim Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said.
The website's resources include benchmarks that will assist in guiding instruction and lesson development, the agency said. Educators will find a "suite of available curricular resources appropriate for various grade levels," according to the agency.
"Protecting children is part of our responsibility as educators and education is critical for prevention efforts and a driving force for change," Rosa said. "These curriculum resources provide schools with caring, grade-appropriate materials to help empower children by letting them know it's safe to speak up to someone they can trust."
Erin's Law, passed in 2019, is seen as a follow-up to the Child Victim's Act, which expanded opportunities for those making accusations of childhood sex abuse to sue years after an alleged incident. Named for childhood sexual assault survivor and activist Erin Merryn, the legislation has been passed in 37 states. It requires schools to address behaviors and experiences related to sexual violence, such as child sexual abuse, sexual assault, and child sexual exploitation, the agency notes.
(c)2020 the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) Visit the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) at www.timesunion.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.