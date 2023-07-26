BRADFORD, Pa. — Following a nearly year-long investigation, a 20-year-old resident of Waterloo, N.Y., was arraigned in McKean County Court Tuesday on a second-degree felony charge of statutory sexual assault.
Bail was set at 10% of $3,000, which was posted Tuesday.
According to the criminal complaint, Bradford police began investigating a report in September of a 15-year-old pregnant girl, who claimed Joseph James Green of Waterloo was the father. In May, police learned that the teen had given birth the previous month and they attempted to locate both the girl and the alleged father for interviews.
Green was interviewed, according to the complaint, on June 4 and admitted that he came from Waterloo to live at the victim’s residence in Bradford. He also admitted, the complaint stated, to having sex approximately four times with the victim between July 2022 and September.
The victim was interviewed on June 28 and told the officer that Green was the father of the baby, and that the two had sex approximately 10 times. She said that she had never told Green that she was 18 years of age or older, the complaint read.
According to the victim, Green moved back to Waterloo five days before the child was born.
Green is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 3 at the McKean County Courthouse.