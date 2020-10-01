ALBANY (TNS) — New York’s coronavirus quarantine policy doesn’t just apply to U.S. states and territories.
Since March, the state has required quarantines for travelers from certain foreign countries, too. Gov. Andrew Cuomo reminded travelers of the policy this week.
It applies to travelers arriving in New York from any countries considered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to carry a moderate or high risk of coronavirus. Anyone arriving in New York from those countries has to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Travelers from nations covered by the policy also must fill out a state form that collects contact details and other information. The form is available online.
The list of countries covered by New York’s quarantine policy will change as the CDC adds or removes locations from its various coronavirus risk categories. New York’s policy applies to level two and three nations. The updated CDC lists of nations by risk category can be found online.
The list of U.S. states and territories covered by New York’s quarantine policy can also be found online.
The full current list of countries covered by New York’s quarantine policy can be found below:
