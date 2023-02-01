ALBANY — Republican lawmakers in New York are pushing to permanently fund a state program that helps veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, and traumatic brain injuries reintegrate into civilian society.

The request by Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt and Sen. Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, came as Gov. Kathy Hochul was set Wednesday to unveil her preliminary budget proposal for the next fiscal year.

