Top Republicans from Western New York are coming to the defense of Western Regional Off Track Betting Corp., a public benefit corporation that has been subject to a pair of scathing state audits and is continuing to deal with an undisclosed investigation into its operation.
State Senate Majority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, and state Sen. George Borrello both issued statements decrying a Democrat-led effort to reform OTB, in part, by changing the makeup of its board.
The Niagara Gazette reported late last week that Republicans' statements specifically target legislation introduced by state Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, following the release of a pair of scathing audits by the New York State Comptroller's Office that found OTB officials misused public resources, including tickets for sports games, concerts and other events purchased for promotional purposes.
Kennedy's bill failed to secure passage by both houses of the state legislature last year but is up for consideration as part of ongoing 2023-24 budget negotiations, the Gazette reported.
The legislation, which Kennedy sponsored in hopes of ending what he described as "perverse dysfunction" at Western Regional OTB, would reduce the overall number of board members from 17 to 15 while increasing the number of representatives from Erie County — the largest county served by WROTB — from one to four. The board currently is composed of representatives of 15 western and central New York counties, including Niagara County, as well as the cities of Buffalo and Rochester.
Critics of Kennedy's proposal, including current WROTB board members and management, have publicly objected to the plan, arguing that it would shift the balance of power at WROTB to Erie County at the expense of smaller counties, towns and villages.
Borrello said he is "fiercely opposed" to a last-minute budget move that would dismantle the current board and replace it with a restructured model that would undermine the role of rural counties.
“(Democrats') latest power grab targets Western Regional Off-Track Betting, which has operated for five decades under a model of shared operational control between 15 county governments and the cities of Rochester and Buffalo," Borrello said. "However, changes under consideration right now would eliminate this cooperative structure of the past 50 years and replace it with a politicized board that would do Albany’s bidding."
The Gazette reported Ortt also said proposed changes would hurt rural counties across the region.
Ortt described WROTB as a "valued and necessary revenue generator" for rural communities and said the proposed changes would "have dire consequences for not only employees, a majority of which hail from small, rural towns and villages, but for all of the residents of these communities where facilities are located."
"Albany's latest attempt to silence the voices of rural Western New York communities is nothing more than a politically-driven power grab, and I am strongly opposed to these changes being included in any budget negotiations," Ortt said.
In addition to changing the composition of OTB's board, Kennedy's bill calls for holding board members to the standards of Public Officers Law, which prohibits state employees from receiving gifts valued at more than $15. It also calls for a prohibition of the use of OTB-owned cars and trucks as take-home vehicles by OTB employees.
The Gazette reported that in March 2022, state Assembly member Monica Wallace, D-Lancaster, introduced a bill that would bar OTB officials from receiving any benefits, including health insurance, that they are not entitled to receive under state law.
The measure came in response to WROTB's continued practice of providing board members with health, dental and vision insurance despite opinions from the offices of the state comptroller and attorney general that determined they are not entitled to the benefits.
A review by Barclay Damon, a private law firm hired by WROTB, also recommended that board members no longer accept health insurance benefits. However, last year another private attorney hired by WROTB, Terry Connors of Buffalo, reached a different conclusion on the health insurance question, describing the earlier comptroller and state attorney general opinions as "non-binding."
Wallace's bill also sought changes in financial reporting that would require the agency and New York's four other OTB organizations to itemize, in an annual report to the state gaming commission, the purchase and use of any promotional item valued at more than $50.
Both pieces of OTB reform legislation followed the release of a pair of audits by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's office that found WROTB managers and board members improperly used tickets to luxury suites at music events and Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres home games, the Gazette reported. The state comptroller's office determined that WROTB spent $121,000 on tickets to sporting events, concerts, food and alcohol for board members, employees and other individuals without proper oversight as required under state law.
In addition, auditors flagged CEO Henry Wojtaszek for failing to properly reimburse the agency for personal use of a vehicle provided to him by WROTB. In April 2019, after inquiries about the vehicle use by the Buffalo-based news outlet Investigative Post and this newspaper, Wojtaszek wrote a check to the agency for $3,484.
In December, WROTB's board agreed to allocate up to $20,000 of agency funds to cover legal services being provided to "certain" employees who are being interviewed as part of an unspecified "investigation." The funds were used to cover legal services provided to employees by the Buffalo law firm Personius Melber.
Rodney Personius, a partner with the firm, indicated at the time that his firm's work with WROTB was based on his client's interest to "cooperate" with investigators. He did not disclose the nature of the investigation or the employees who are involved.
"Our law firm is representing certain employees of Wester Regional Off-Track Betting who are being interviewed regarding different matters related to the operations of regional off-track betting," Personius said.