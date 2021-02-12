New York Republicans are calling for a federal investigation of the Cuomo administration as fallout from the state's COVID-19 nursing home death toll intensified Friday.
Even fellow Democrats were increasingly critical of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as a group of Democratic state senators indicated they are willing to claw back the governor's emergency powers amid accusations he withheld information on the true scale of nursing home deaths.
U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, said the Department of Justice must investigate the governor and his administration.
“To all my colleagues in Congress, including Democratic members of the New York delegation — the mountain of evidence cannot be ignored any longer," Reed said in a statement. "Gov. Cuomo’s disastrous March order knowingly sent COVID-positive patients into nursing homes, which led to the deaths of thousands of the state’s parents and grandparents."
Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, admitted to a coverup in New York state’s COVID-19 nursing home death toll during a conference call with Democrats this past week, according to multiple reports.
DeRosa said Cuomo’s office was worried about a Department of Justice investigation into COVID-19 deaths in New York nursing homes, as well as attention from former President Trump turning the figures into “a giant political football.”
A report from state Attorney General Letitia James last month showed the New York State Department of Health undercounted COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents by approximately 50%. The statewide death toll at nursing homes is now nearly 15,000, up from the 8,500 previously disclosed.
Reed said, since that order, "the state has done everything in its power" to downplay its effects and to hide the number of nursing home deaths.
"Now, the state’s convenient narrative is falling apart," Reed said.
An Associated Press report on Thursday showed that more than 9,000 coronavirus patients were sent to state nursing homes early in the pandemic, more than 40% higher than previously disclosed.
The Cuomo administration issued a directive March 25 barring nursing homes from refusing people just because they had COVID-19. The order helped free up space in hospitals as the Cuomo administration and health officials feared they would be swamped with patients, but opponents were concerned the order would spread the virus among the most vulnerable population.
“This news is heartbreaking but, sadly, not unexpected," state Sen. George Borrello, the Chautauqua County Republican whose district includes Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. "After months of stonewalling and blaming everyone else for these deaths, we now know it’s been a cover up all along."
Borrello said the reported admission by DeRosa points to potential obstruction of justice and, in addition to DOJ, he wants the state attorney general to investigate Cuomo's handling of the pandemic.
Borrello said Senate Democrats in Albany should clear the way to "fully investigate" the actions of the administration.
"They have a duty to their constituents, and all New Yorkers, to help lead the effort to uncover the truth," he said.
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, said Cuomo intentionally misled families and the public regarding nursing home deaths.
“In the meantime, the governor wrote a book and accepted an Emmy Award, saying that his daily briefings ‘offered only one thing, authentic truth and stability,'" Giglio said. "We now know that we have been continuously deceived."
Giglio echoed the calls for investigation of the Cuomo administration, while he added the State Legislature "must immediately rescind the executive powers the governor has wielded since the beginning of the pandemic and restore balance to our state government.”
Fourteen Democratic senators have said they’re ready to rescind the powers. When combined with the Senate’s 20 Republicans, that technically would be more than the 32 votes needed to repeal the emergency powers.
However, syracuse.com reported it’s unlikely any vote would happen unless the majority of all 43 Democratic senators also supported the change. The Assembly would also have to approve the effort.
Borrello has also joined with fellow Republicans in an effort to bring a recall mechanism to New York state — admittedly an even more unlikely happening given the control Democrats have on the Senate, Assembly and governor's mansion.
The legislation, which has long been sponsored by state Sen. Joe Griffo, would allow for the recall of statewide officeholders, as well as providing for initiative and referendum.
Both measures are often employed in California, the GOP lawmakers point out. More than 1.4 million citizens have signed a petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom over his response to COVID-19 in that state.
In New York, Republicans and their supporters have advocated for a similar recall mechanism amid frustration over Cuomo’s COVID-19 response and what they believe are dictatorial executive orders. They pointed to a statewide poll released by Zogby that showed a plurality of New Yorkers (47-41%) want to replace Cuomo with someone new.
“There is nothing more fundamentally democratic than vesting citizens with the power to initiate a recall process on behalf of an elected official who has lost the public’s trust,” Borrello said this week. "New York state, under its current, non-transparent, executive administration is a perfect example of why this legislation is needed.”