ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday that 87,776 COVID-19 tests were reported to New York state Tuesday — a new record high for tests in a single day.
"We're continuing to move forward protecting New Yorkers, slowing the spread and saving lives as the COVID-19 pandemic rages throughout much of the country and threatens the reduction in the numbers we've achieved here at home," Cuomo said in a press release. "New York is reaching new heights in its ability to track and trace the virus, and that's evidenced by the record number of tests—nearly 88,000 — that were reported (Tuesday)."
The governor urged, as New York prepares for the fall, that everyone to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and he urged local governments to enforce state guidance on reopening.
In some updates on coronavirus, Cuomo said 558 people were hospitalized on Tuesday (up 18 from Monday), while there were 89 patients newly admitted.
The number of patients in ICUs was 123 Tuesday (+3) and the number of ICU patients with intubation was 62 (+2). There were 7 deaths Tuesday, giving New York state a confirmed total of 25,218.
Of the 87,776 test results reported to the state Tuesday, 700, or 0.79%, were positive. In the Western New York region, 0.5% of tests reported Tuesday were positive, down from 1.3% on Monday and 0.8% on Sunday.
QUARANTINE LIST CHANGES
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut's COVID-19 quarantine list for out-of-state travelers got a little smaller.
Five states — Alaska, Ohio, Rhode Island, New Mexico and Washington — were removed from the tri-state travel advisory Tuesday, meaning travelers coming from there will no longer be subject to a 14-day self-quarantine upon arrival in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
Hawaii, South Dakota and the Virgin Islands were all added to the quarantine list, pushing the total to 33 states and territories.
New York is requiring air travelers coming from the affected states to fill out a form with their local contact information, allowing contact tracers to check in and ensure the travelers are quarantining.
Failure to fill out the form can carry a fine of $2,000, though it's unclear if any fines have been levied.
Here is the latest list of states on the quarantine list as of Wednesday: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, Minnesota, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virgin Islands, Virginia and Wisconsin.