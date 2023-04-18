ALBANY (TNS) — The New York Board of Regents has officially banned all uses of images and names for school mascots related to indigenous people.
The board voted unanimously Tuesday morning, without discussion. The proposal was announced by the state Education Department in November, and education officials have been urging school boards to begin the process to change mascot images and names ever since.
It was unclear how the Regents’ vote would impact the Salamanca City School District and its “Warriors” mascot. Many of the athletes on the high schools’ teams are Seneca Nation members.
The Education Department’s policy allows districts to keep their mascots or nicknames if they get the approval of a specific indigenous group. The Oneida Indian Nation also released a statement saying it would not approve any requests to support a school district keeping a mascot that refers to indigenous people.
The Seneca Nation did not release a statement on the Regents’ vote as of Tuesday evening.
Some districts have already replaced their mascots, including Glens Falls, which replaced its “Indians” mascot with the “Black Bears” earlier this month. Corinth also replaced its “Tomahawks” with “River Hawks.” At Waterford- Halfmoon, where students are the “Fordians” in reference to the town of Waterford, the school board voted to remove the indigenous head images used throughout the district. The new turf field and new athletic uniforms already have a WH as the new image.
However, many school officials said they would wait until the proposal was officially approved by the Board of Regents, and pressed for details on whether they could keep names with slight changes, such as keeping Raiders or Warriors but dropping images of indigenous people.
The Education Department convened an advisory group of indigenous people to make recommendations on those questions. All of the proposals were rejected, with advisory group members calling such changes an “evasion.”
Some schools, including Mohonasen, also argued that their use of mascots that referred to indigenous people as warriors or raiders was a term of respect.
An advisory group member said that was clearly not true.
What school districts have done, he said, was to stereotype indigenous people, act like they were exterminated, and then suggest that using the stereotyped images and phrases would teach “the revering of an exterminated group.”
“This issue is about how New York state views its responsibilities to an increasingly diverse population,” said nation representative Ray Halbritter. “The state’s directive promotes inclusivity and mutual respect, and is the best way to unify our communities moving forward.”
Education Department officials say they expect some school districts will now take the matter to court. They also intend to send out details soon explaining the new rules to school boards.