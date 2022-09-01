NYS Department of Labor

ALBANY (AP) — The New York state Department of Labor recovered more than $270,000 in unpaid wages for a domestic worker who was “chronically underpaid” for taking care of an elderly woman over three years, the department announced Thursday.

The recovery of funds to the victim, whose name was not released, was one of the largest recoveries in the department's history for a single worker, department officials said.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social