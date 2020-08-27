A recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Western New York prompted Gov. Andrew Cuomo to open eight rapid-testing sites at regional centers in Erie, Niagara and Chautauqua counties.
But despite Cattaraugus County seeing its highest one-day spike in reported positive cases, New York pulled back on setting up such a site in the village of Allegany.
In a press release issued Thursday, Cuomo said the WNY region’s infection rate was at 2% Wednesday, “which is not good news.”
As a result, a testing SWAT team will be sent to WNY to open free rapid-testing sites. The program, which will use 50 Abbott testing machines, will be done in partnership with Kaleida Health, Erie County Medical Center and Catholic Health.
At one point this week, officials with the Cattaraugus County Health Department and the village of Allegany had believed a rapid-test site was to be set up at the Allegany Community Center on West Main Street. Local officials had stated the rapid tests, which deliver results within 15 minutes, would have been beneficial to local residents as well as for students attending St. Bonaventure University.
But Dr. Kevin Watkins, public health director of the Cattaraugus County Health Department, said he was alerted by state officials late Wednesday that a site in Allegany would not be set up.
Watkins said he speculates that the Allegany site was ruled out because of the amount of staffing it would take to open up 10 sites in Western New York.
“If they were going to decrease the number (of sites) from 10 to eight, they went with the least number of positive cases of the five counties,” Watkins offered. “Allegany and Cattaraugus would be two sites where there are the least number of positive cases.”
Watkins noted residents who want to have a standard COVID-19 test are still welcome to visit the Allegany Community Center, where tests are done on a drive-through basis 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Individuals need to preregister for the test, which provides results in a few days. Register online at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or by calling 938-9119.
As for area residents who plan to make the 90-minute trip to a Dunkirk site for a rapid test, state officials said appointments can be made by calling 697-8764.
In addition, they noted the free test results will support the contact tracing efforts being conducted to monitor and control the virus spread.
In providing additional information on the rationale for the test sites, state officials noted Western New York’s rate of positive Covid -19 tests has been above 1 percent for nine straight days. The region’s daily average number of new cases is now 70 cases per day, the highest since mid-June. State officials said the rates are driven, in part, by clusters, including a food processing plant in Chautauqua County that has been tied to 53 cases to date, but there is also evidence of community spread which the testing effort is designed to help detect and control.
Meanwhile, in other areas of the state, Cuomo said positive COVID-19 tests have been less than 1% for 20 straight days.