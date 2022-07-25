NY politicians honor Bonnies rugby team

Three state lawmakers, Sen. George Borrello and Assemblymen Joe Giglio and Phil Palmesano, presented coach Tui Osborne and several members of St. Bonaventure University's men’s rugby team with a joint Senate and Assembly resolution honoring them for their National Collegiate Rugby Championship. The Bonnies defeated Penn State, 19-18, in the title game of the NCR Division I Tournament Dec. 11 in Houston. From left are Joshua Banaag, Joshua Smith, Ricky Rose, Palmesano (SBU Class of 1991), Dr. Jeff Gingerich, the university's president, Borrello, Cory Ratka, Giglio and Osborne.

 St. Bonaventure University

