Should residents in the Twin Tiers of New York and Pennsylvania be concerned that toxic chemicals might have drifted from the site of the Feb. 3 Ohio train crash over this region?
There’s little to no indication that state and health officials in New York and Pennsylvania are worried about a scenario in which chemicals from a controlled burn at the crash site in East Palestine, Ohio could have drifted so far to the north and east in any measure that could be harmful.
Federal Environmental Protection Agency experts as well as those with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection are monitoring air quality in immediate areas east of the crash site, which is close to the state line, and they have not reported any air-quality concerns.
On Friday, the Olean Times Herald received a call from a resident who, citing social media posts, expressed concern about “a toxic cloud” over the area.
Ray Jordan, a senior public health official with the Cattaraugus County Department of Health, said there was no indication that air quality in the area has been affected by the Ohio incident.
WKBW of Buffalo reached out Friday to the state Department of Environmental Conservation over concerns Western New York residents had expressed about possible contamination drifting to the region.
DEC provided the TV station with a response:
“DEC takes impacts on state air quality very seriously, including those that occur outside of New York State with the potential for impacts within state borders. DEC is coordinating with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to monitor any potential impacts to New York State from the derailment and fire in Ohio, which was approximately 90 miles south-southwest of New York’s border with Pennsylvania. No human health impacts have been reported at this time.”
Olean is approximately 170 road miles to the northeast of the Ohio derailment site.
In Pennsylvania, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Thursday that no contaminants appear to have traveled from the derailment site to Allegheny County. Pittsburgh is approximately 52 miles southeast of the crash site.
The Post-Gazette reported that a Thursday statement from the Allegheny County (Pa.) Health Department, which has been monitoring since Feb. 3, indicated “our monitors and analysts reviewing the county’s air quality data have not seen any air quality changes that can be attributed to the derailment.”
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who has been critical of the response to the crash, has not indicated that Pennsylvania officials are concerned about airborne chemicals beyond just a few miles east of the derailment.
Following the derailment of about 50 train cars, Ohio officials ordered the subsequent controlled release of vinyl chloride into the air to prevent an explosion.
Beyond the vinyl chloride, the EPA identified additional chemicals — isobutylene, butyl acrylates, ethylene glycol monobutyl ether and ethylhexyl acrylate — present at the scene. The Associated Press reported that an EPA report outlining the contents of the train cars and status of certain chemicals stated that a tank car loaded with ethylhexyl acrylate breached, while one tank car of butyl acrylate was lost to spillage and fire.
The EPA also identified two empty benzene tank cars, indicating no breach.
Eric Beckman, co-director of the Mascaro Center for Sustainable Innovation and a professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering at the University of Pittsburgh, told the Post-Gazette that it was fortunate no benzene, a carcinogen, was detected in the air after the derailment.
Senators from Pennsylvania and Ohio released a joint statement Wednesday calling for additional testing and for the freight train’s owner, Norfolk Southern Railway, to be held accountable. It was sent to Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan, and followed a letter to Norfolk Southern from Shapiro a day earlier.
Shapiro said the state DEP will conduct water sampling in areas of southwestern Pennsylvania near the Ohio line to monitor water contamination risks from the toxic train derailment. DEP will take independent monthly samples from Norfolk Southern sampling sites for examination by state labs, as well as samples in Pennsylvania within a 2-mile radius of the derailment site.
Michael Meyer, professor of earth systems science at Harrisburg University, told PennLive earlier this week that the risk of air and water contamination further east into Pennsylvania was low.
“Because of the high volatility of the chemicals, they do break down fairly easily in the air,” he told PennLive. “It was one of the reasons they did a controlled burn. The heat will break (the chemicals) down easier.”