ALBANY (AP) — New York's new coronavirus-era dance rules aren't exactly “Footloose” strict, but don't plan on cutting loose and kicking off the Sunday shoes with just anybody.
The state says that when wedding receptions resume next month, guests will be allowed to hit the dance floor only with members of their immediate party, household or family seated at the same table.
Even then, the rules say, dancers must wear face masks and stay within their own “dancing areas or zones” — spaces that should be at least 36 square feet (3.3 square meters) in size and positioned at least 6 feet (2 meters) apart from other dance zones and tables.
There's no switching dance zones, either.
Happy couples can still take a twirl for a ceremonial first dance, and other couples can join in, but they must all stay 6 feet apart.
Live music performers and other entertainers are allowed, but if they're unmasked or playing a wind instrument, they must be separated from attendees by 12 feet (4 meters) or an appropriate physical barrier.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo previously announced that weddings can begin again on March 15. Venues will be restricted to 50% of capacity, up to 150 guests, and all must be tested for coronavirus beforehand.
NEW YORK COVID UPDATE
New York’s coronavirus numbers keep trending downward as people needing hospitalization or intensive care continue to decrease.
On Friday, hospitalizations dropped to 5,445, the lowest number since Dec. 12, according to state data. Those in intensive care dropped to 1,121 statewide, 11 fewer than during the previous day.
Yet thousands are still testing positive, according to Cuomo’s office. On Friday, 8,141 people tested positive based on the results of 285,307 tests. That’s a positive rate of 2.85%.
And 85 more people died in the past day. Since the pandemic began, 38,407 people have died in New York from COVID-19, according to state data.
The percentage of people testing positive over a week’s time also continues to fall.
Across New York, an average of 3.18% of tests came back positive during the past seven days.
In Western New York, the seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 1.9% on Friday, a day after dropping below 2% for the first time in months.
As of Friday, nearly 2.7 million New Yorkers had received at least one dose of the vaccine. All told, 1.5 million have received two shots — meaning 7.4% of New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated, according to the state.