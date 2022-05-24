KENNEDY — Authorities in Chautauqua County are investigating the drowning of a 46-year-old Dutchess County man after the canoe he was in overturned on Conewango Creek Sunday evening.
The Jamestown Post-Journal reported that New York State Police on Tuesday identified the victim as Michael T. Leary of Pine Plains. His body was recovered from Conewango Creek on Monday following a lengthy search.
Several agencies were involved in the search of the creek in Kennedy. In a news release, the state police said Leary was not wearing a life jacket at the time he went into the water. The body was transported to the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office.