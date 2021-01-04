A man from Lima, N.Y., was killed in a one-vehicle crash that happened early Sunday morning in Ceres Township, Pa.
Ryan J. Frair, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene, Lewis Run-based state police reported.
According to police, a 2007 Dodge Nitro sport-utility vehicle driven by Tifany M. Prescott, 28, of Portville, was traveling west at a high rate of speed on Route 44, when it went out of control on a left curve. The SUV went off the right side of the road and struck a concrete barrier on the passenger side.
After hitting the barrier, the SUV rotated clockwise about 180 degrees and came to rest facing north, police said.
Frair, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. Meanwhile, Prescott, who was wearing her seatbelt, suffered what appeared to be minor injuries and was transported to Olean General Hospital for treatment, police reported.
Police said that charges are pending against Prescott, but did not specify what charges she will face.
It was not clear if charges have yet been filed, as no criminal docket was publicly available on Monday afternoon.
EMS personnel from Portville and Shinglehouse, Pa., the Shinglehouse Fire Department and personnel from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.