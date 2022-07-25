Gov. Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul visits children at a day care center in New York City Monday before announcing nearly $70 million in grant funding for child care programs.

 Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of the Governor

ALBANY (TNS) — Caring for infants and the elderly just got a little easier on the wallet in the Empire State.

Gov. Hochul held a ceremonial signing Monday for a new law exempting diapers from all local sales and use taxes in New York as she touted a $70 million influx of federal funds for child care.

