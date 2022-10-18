The New York Lottery announced there were two multiple top-prize winning tickets sold for the Oct. 17 TAKE 5 midday drawing — one of them in Little Valley.
A prize-winning ticket worth $5,968 was sold at the Crosby Mini Mart on Rock City Street, lottery officials said.
Two prize-winning tickets worth $11,936 were sold at a store in New Rochelle.
TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.