Local government sales tax collections in July increased by 21.2% over the same month in 2020, marking the fourth consecutive month that collections exceeded 2020 results, the state reported.
Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said Tuesday that local government sales tax collections were up by 21.2% statewide in July compared ot 2020. Collections totaled close to $1.6 billion, up $276 million from July of last year.
“Last month’s impressive sales tax performance reflects this year’s strengthening economy and positive jobs numbers,” DiNapoli said. “Overall collections around this time last year were severely weakened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. New York’s local governments are seeing much stronger collections in 2021.
“However, with recent increases in infection rates occurring across the state, local officials must continue to monitor changing economic conditions and maintain vigilance when it comes to their finances,” he said.
While percentages were affected by timing, the comptroller said — collections during the same month of 2020 were weak during the recovery from the first wave of the pandemic — he noted they were also strong even by comparison with pre-pandemic 2019, growing 11.2%, or $159 million, over July of that year.
New York City’s collections totaled $649 million, an increase of 14.2% or $81 million compared to July 2020. Every county outside of New York City also saw year-over-year collections for July grow by double digits, ranging from 17.3% in Lewis County to 35.7% in Wayne County.
Cattaraugus County recorded $3.4 million in local sales tax receipts, up more than 25% from the $2.71 million recorded in 2020. In July 2019, $3.33 million was collected. So far in 2021, $26.76 million has been collected, a large jump over the $21.32 million in the first seven months of 2020, and the $22.48 million collected in the same period of 2019.
The city of Olean saw lower receipts in July — the only municipal or county government reporting to the state to note a decrease for the month. Receipts dropped 14.7% to $252,750 for the month, compared to $295,797 in July 2020 and $359,445 in July 2019.
However, receipts in June were up 66% from June 2020, and collections so far this year are above the past two years. To date, the city has collected $2.9 million in sales taxes, up from $2.34 million in 2020 and $2.46 million in 2019.
The city of Salamanca saw sales tax receipts up more than 28% in July, with $59,500 collected compared to $46,434 in July 2020 and $54,517 in July 2019. So far this year, sales tax receipts have also increased compared to previous years.
The state reported $479,739 in receipts in the first seven months of the year, compared to $395,322 in the same period of 2020 and $384,828 in the same period of 2019.
Allegany County recorded $1.98 million in sales tax receipts, up 31.2% from the year before. Receipts in July 2019 were 1.67 million. To date, $15.51 million in sales taxes have been collected, up from $12.3 million in 2020 and $12.1 million in 2019.