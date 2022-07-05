ALBANY (TNS) — The State Liquor Authority is considering a major rule change that would save some independent restaurants and small liquor stores significant amounts of money and, from a consumer's perspective, could improve the variety and selection of alcoholic beverages.
It also presents an interesting potential for a political battle, because the two companies most opposed to the change — the distribution behemoths Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, the largest U.S. distributor in America and Empire Merchants North — have been revealed to have the ear of Gov. Kathy Hochul, whose campaign was the recipient of $25,000 in contributions from Southern Glazer's.
The Times Union reported in April that during state budget negotiations, according to Democratic state Sen. James Skoufis, Hochul's office repeatedly shot down Senate proposals to level the playing field within the alcohol industry — ideas strongly opposed by Southern Glazer's.
At issue now is what's known as split-case fees. The way the alcohol-distribution system is set up in New York, manufacturers generally sell to wholesalers, who then provide products to businesses that serve consumers, including bars, restaurants and wine shops.
Wholesalers incentivize larger purchases with volume discounts — the per-case price drops if a retailer or restaurant buys three, five or 10 cases instead of just one, for example — and discourage smaller buys by imposing extra charges if minimums are not met.
Since 1969, the SLA has permitted distributors to add a fee if a customer doesn't want a full case, recognizing that there is labor involved in opening manufacturer-sealed cases and putting, for example, four bottles each of three kinds of wines or spirits to make a full 12-bottle case.
Reasons vary for wanting to buy less than a full case. Sometimes it's because a bar or restaurant doesn't need, or can't afford, to buy a whole case of an upscale, niche product that sells more slowly than big-brand wines or spirits. And sometimes there isn't sufficient storage space for full cases of everything a business wants to offer. Being allowed to buy split cases means the potential for greater choice for the consumer. If a restaurant or wine shop that showcases Barolo can get four-bottle allotments from three wineries instead of a full case from one without being dinged with an excessive split-case fee, a customer's options triple.
The last time the SLA's regulation was amended, in 1980, distributors were limited to charging a fee of $1.98 per case for split cases. The official cap hasn't changed over the past four decades but, due to lack of enforcement and other complicated factors, some distributors have dramatically jacked up their split-case charges.
According to restaurateurs, retailers and Scott Wexler, executive director of the Empire State Restaurant & Tavern Association, split-case fees can now reach $30 to $40 or more per case from Southern Glazer's and Empire Merchants North. That's an average of $2.50 to $3.33 per bottle over what a retailer would pay for a full case.
A new SLA regulation introduced last week would cap split-case fees at $7.39, or 62 cents per bottle. The savings for a business would be up to 85%.
"We estimate this would save some of our members at least $50 a week in split-case fees," said Wexler, who has been campaigning for years for an enforced cap and has been in active negotiations with the SLA about it since 2019.
The SLA formally published the change being considered in the New York State Register on Wednesday. The issue will be open to public comment until five days after the SLA's public hearing on the matter, scheduled for Sept. 14, and the board is required by law to respond to comments. An agency spokesman said the vote on the proposal will be scheduled at the board's discretion, likely during its Sept. 28 meeting.