State Capitol

The New York State Capitol Building in Albany.

 TNS

ALBANY (TNS) — Lawmakers could head to the state Capitol as early as today to consider adding another $32,000 to their annual salaries — while placing bans on most sources of outside income.

A bill introduced late Monday night in the state Senate will likely ensure lawmakers’ presence in Albany this week. The bill calls for a boost in pay from the current rate of $110,000 to $142,000, outdoing the recommendations of a special commission that in 2018 concluded pay should be raised to $130,000.

