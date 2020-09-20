A statue of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be built in her native Brooklyn, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced over the weekend.
Ginsburg died Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. A legal trailblazer and champion of women’s rights, she became the high court’s second female justice in 1993.
Cuomo, a Democrat, will appoint a commission to choose an artist and oversee the selection of a location for the statue.
Cuomo said the statue will serve as a physical reminder of Ginsburg’s “many contributions to the America we know today and as an inspiration for those who will continue to build on her immense body of work.”
Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn in 1933 and grew up in the borough’s Flatbush neighborhood. She first gained fame as a litigator for the Women’s Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union.
The governor said that Ginsburg “selflessly pursued truth and justice in a world of division, giving voice to the voiceless and uplifting those who were pushed aside by forces of hate and indifference.”
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., reacting to Ginsburg’s death, said “the world has lost a giant” in a statement.
“A brilliant jurist, a resolute champion for justice and a trailblazer for women’s rights ... Ginsburg has left a legacy that will echo through history,” Gillibrand said. “Justice Ginsburg will forever be a feminist icon who inspired generations of young women — myself included — to follow their dreams, break through barriers and never let gender stand in the way.
“She will be deeply missed and my prayers are with her family and friends,” Gillibrand said.
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., told Democrats on Saturday that “nothing is off the table” if Republicans move forward this year with filling Ginsburg’s seat.
“Let me be clear: If Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans move forward with this, then nothing is off the table for next year. Nothing is off the table,” Schumer told the Senate Democratic caucus, according to The Hill, which cited a source on the call.
U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, said via Twitter, “Justice Ginsburg served her country to the fullest extent as a devoted public servant for decades. She was a great American and great American story.
“May she rest in peace. Our heart goes out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.”
Tracy Mitrano, the Penn Yan Democrat who is challenging Reed for his 23rd Congressional District seat, sounded defiance over the apparent intention of President Donald Trump and Republicans in the U.S. Senate to move ahead almost immediately with filling Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court.
“Ruth Bader Ginsburg in this moment would want us to be strong, courageous and forthright,” she said. “And that’s exactly what we all will be. We will not let a Republican-controlled Senate advance a nomination. Hang on, hold tight. We need each other, and we will get through this dark night.”