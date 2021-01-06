ALBANY (TNS) — New York is preparing for the next phase of distributing Covid-19 vaccines, which will involve a network of thousands of sites across the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.
The state is setting up a network of pharmacies, local health departments, federally qualified health centers, private doctors’ offices and urgent care clinics that will all provide vaccines when bigger chunks of the public are eligible to get the shots.
Vaccinations to date have been aimed at health care workers and residents and staff in long-term residential facilities like nursing homes. Hospitals have been handling inoculating workers at their own facilities and the federal government is running a program in nursing homes.
The state plans to begin providing vaccinations in some nursing homes on its own as well.
But the next phase of shots will involve larger portions of the general population, including essential workers and people over 75, Cuomo said. It will require more locations.
Cuomo said he wants police departments, fire departments and other public employers to handle vaccinating their own workers if they’re able to. That will relieve pressure on the public distribution system.
The state is currently getting about 300,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine per week. That obviously limits how many people can get the shots, Cuomo said.
“We hope, pray and expect the supply from the federal government will be increasing,” he said. “We need it to increase.”
Cuomo also called again for hospitals to step up and provide shots faster. He said previously some facilities were moving too slowly.
NEW YORK UPDATE
Another 149 people in New York died due to Covid-19 on Monday, down 21 from the day before.
New deaths have been at levels not seen since the spring in recent days. The statewide death toll has increased more than 14% since the start of December after days in the summer and early fall when new deaths were in the single digits.
A total of 30,802 people in the state have now died due to the coronavirus.
A total of 8,590 people in New York were hospitalized due to the virus on Monday, up 339, according to Cuomo’s office. Hospitalizations are at levels not seen since May.
A total of 1,392 people were in intensive care units yesterday, up 35, and 851 were intubated, up eight.
The state confirmed 12,666 new cases of the Covid-19 on Monday, which is comparable to the last few days. The state conducted 152,402 tests for the virus yesterday and has now had 1,041,028 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
UK VARIANT
Cuomo called for the U.S. to mandate virus testing of all incoming international travelers in response to a new variant of Covid-19 first found in the United Kingdom. Though the strain does not appear more deadly, it spreads more easily, creating the potential for more cases and stress on the hospital system.
New York confirmed the first case of the new variant in the state on Monday. It has been found in three other states and over 30 other countries so far.
Cuomo said there’s no excuse for the delay in mandatory testing. He compared it to the spring, when the virus spread from Europe to the East Coast for weeks before travel restrictions were imposed.
He said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Robert Redfield have acted irresponsibly and negligently.
“What happened to competent leadership in government? The USA must act,” Cuomo said. “If the United States won’t act, then New York state will act.”