ALBANY (TNS) — State Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris on Tuesday announced legislation that would allow absentee ballots to be counted on Election Day.
Currently in New York, election officials are unable to open and begin counting absentee ballots until a week after Election Day, which falls on today, Tuesday, Nov. 10.
"There is no good excuse for election results to continue to be up in the air weeks and months after people have already cast their votes," Gianaris said in a news release Tuesday. "Our Senate Majority will continue to do the work of improving our election processes to ensure everyone has easy access to the ballot and election results are clear and timely."
The senator's proposal would allow counting of absentee ballots to start three hours before polls close on Election Day, which would be 6 p.m. The ballot envelopes would be examined for validity at the time of their arrival to the local Boards of Elections. Election staff review each absentee ballot to ensure voter registration and verification as well as cross-reference with the in-person votes, both early voting and on Election Day, to ensure someone has not voted twice.
New Yorkers can still opt to later vote in-person after requesting, and even sending in, an absentee ballot. The absentee ballot will then be tossed if a voter opts to cast their ballot in-person.
Various provisions were made ahead of the General Election to ensure voting was easy and accessible as well as safe for the public, including allowing for people to vote by absentee over fears of the coronavirus pandemic. Another provision ensured all absentee ballots postmarked on or before Election Day, or received by the Board of Electionswithout a postmark on the day after the election, will be counted. Ballots postmarked on or before Election Day will also be counted if received by Nov. 10.
After thousands of absentee ballots were thrown out due to a missing signature or other technical issue in the June primary, New York also passed legislation that allows voters to fix any issues with their ballots. Despite the primary debacle, New York has had a high percentage of absentee ballots tossed, a concern for many election reformists. According to the New York State League of Women Voters, more than 14 percent of absentee ballots are thrown out.
Democratic Sen. David Carlucci, of Rockland County, said with absentee voting now over 25 percent of the total vote, New York must update how mail-in ballots are handled and counted.
"The fact that we cannot call local races until weeks after Election Day is obscure and confusing to the public," he said. "Now we need a political interpreter to tell us who might have won and who has a chance."
The proposed legislation also comes as many candidates for state office and incumbents wait for absentee ballots to be counted in razer-thin races.
